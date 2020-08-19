1/
RONALD HUNT
1945 - 2020
RONALD L. HUNT  
Ronald Lee Hunt, 75, of Hyattsville, MD, passed away August 10, 2020. Born March 29, 1945, in Johnstown, PA, the son of Joseph Ord and Ethel Jane (Sharpe) Hunt. Preceded in death by parents; sister Patricia and husband Warren Pittman; brothers William and Thomas; sister-in-law Marvel (Hodges) Hunt McNeill; and nephews Jeffrey Hunt and Eric Pittman. Survived by wife Consolacion (Aguinaldo); and loving daughter Mariel and her fiancé Pradeep Simon David. Also survived by brothers Charles (Barbara) and Harry, both of Johnstown; sisters-in-law Timmie Hunt, Lusby, MD; Katherine Hunt, Pittsburgh; and Charlene Sullivan, Johnstown. Ron is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was a 1963 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy, serving aboard the destroyer USS Uhlmann during the Vietnam era. After high school, Ron went to Washington, DC, and worked for the post office until joining the Navy. He returned to Washington upon leaving the Navy and worked at a variety of major hotels as a chef until his retirement. Ron was a very loving husband and father and had many varied interests including history, politics, travel, gardening and horticulture, and was a "news junkie." He was a very spontaneous person who loved to just get into the car and see where the road went, while stopping to admire historical sites and the beauty of nature along the way. One of the highlights of his mother's life was having Ron escort her to Germany in 1973 for a month-long visit to see Pat, Warren, and their family while Warren was stationed there while in the U.S. Army. Arrangements are being handled by Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, Beltsville, MD, where funeral services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Borgwardt
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
