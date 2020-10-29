RONALD JONES

On Sunday October 18,2020 Ronald Eugene Jones transitioned from this life to his life of glory and he is now in the presence of the Lord. He was a faithful and dedicated man of God, a husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by wife Catherine L. Hawkins-Jones, three children, two grandchildren, two sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave SE Washington DC 20019 with the viewing beginning at 10 a.m., services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.