

Ronald D. King "Ron" (Age 85)

Of Alexandria, VA passed away on June 7, 2020 in Falls Church, VA. Ron, a native of Kentucky, was an auditor for the federal government, having served multiple agencies. He served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was very active in his church, serving as an usher and on multiple committees. Ron was known for his sense of humor, and centered his life around his family and friends. In his free time, he enjoyed sporting activities, watching the Washington Nationals, and reading. He is survived by his wife, Faye King, of 60 years; three children, seven grandchildren, and four sisters. A private service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, suggestions of contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, Springfield, VA.



