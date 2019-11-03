

Ronald Lee Snellings (Age 84)



Of Charlottesville, formerly of McLean, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born on December 6, 1934 in Washington, DC., he was the oldest son of the late Mitchell and Marjorie Robey Snellings. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Alexandria Anagnos Snellings, son, Ronald Michael Snellings, and son-in-law, Michael Gerrity.

Ron Snellings demonstrated an aptitude for numbers at a young age by studying for and becoming a CPA. He proceeded to work for, grow and support Federal Credit unions such as The Pentagon Federal Credit Union (President), PATELCO (President) and Navy Federal CU (GM) until his retirement from PFCU in 1999. Mr. Snellings was very devoted to his wife, Alex, with whom he enjoyed traveling to many countries and learning of their art and culture. He took remarkable care of Alex throughout her long illness, for the first few years with no additional help. Dad to his remaining four daughters, he could be demanding and uncompromising, but would be there to support them in any way he could. He had a twinkle in his eyes when he smiled and could show a very traditional streak such that he would only listen to baseball games on the radio or order donuts on Sundays. He was a rabid Washington Nationals fan throughout the lean years and must be ecstatic to know they won the pennant before he passed away. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by a sister, Dolores Snellings Vincent and brother, Gary Snellings, his children, Pamela Ann Snellings King (Thomas) of Middleboro, MA, Colette Geraldine Snellings Backlund (Duane) of Palmyra, VA, Cara Suzanne Snellings Willess (Brian) of Chandler, AZ, and Margot Marie Snellings Gerrity of Buffalo Junction, VA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grand-children.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Hill and Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. His family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. He will be buried next to his wife in a private service in St Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or www.lbda.org