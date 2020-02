Ronald Clarence Lemnah



St. Albans, VT/Fairfax, VA - Ronald Clarence Lemnah of Fairfax, Virginia and a former resident of St. Albans, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Falls Church, Virginia with his family his side.

Visitation, Mass of Christian Burial and Military Honors, will be announced at a later date. Assisting the Lemnah family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at