RONALD LOCKARD
RONALD LOCKARD  
Peacefully passed on July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn E. Lockard; loving father of Nickole L. Pray, Tabitha R. Brunson (David), Michelle L. Lockard, Marsha M. Johnson (Boris) and Martha R. Lockard (Devin Pryor). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, July 27, 2020, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
