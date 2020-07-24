RONALD LOCKARD  

Peacefully passed on July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn E. Lockard; loving father of Nickole L. Pray, Tabitha R. Brunson (David), Michelle L. Lockard, Marsha M. Johnson (Boris) and Martha R. Lockard (Devin Pryor). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, July 27, 2020, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.