RONALD A. MALASKY
On Friday, June 21, 2019, Ronald Allen Malasky of Washington, DC. Ronald is survived by his sister, Charlotte Appella (Ettore) and brother, Carl Malasky (Esther). Graveside services will be held Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation Cemetery, 5401 St Barnabas Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. The family will be gathering following services at the residence of Charlotte and Ettore Appella. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Anti-Defamation League or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.