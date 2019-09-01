

Ronald D. Matthews



A kind and affable man, Ronald David Matthews, 80, died August 24, 2019, at home in Saratoga Springs, NY, after bravely battling cancer for over a year.

Born on January 9, 1939, in Toledo, OH, to Alson and Helen (Hoffman) Matthews, Ron was a devoted, loving son, sibling, husband, stepfather, and grandfather.

Ron loved working in the field of psychology and enjoyed counseling children and families for over 40 years. He was a supervisor and therapist at Genesee County Community Mental Health in Flint, MI. After he and his family moved to Silver Spring, MD, in 1985, Ron worked at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC, before going into private group practice at Clinical Psychology Services in Fairfax, VA.

Ron's life was well lived. It was filled with kindness, decency, integrity, and good cheer. He was unflaggingly positive, nonjudgmental, and trustworthy.

Ron is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jerry; stepsons, Daniel (Susan) and Jon (Melissa) Nathan; his beloved grandchildren, Benjamin and Zoe Nathan; brothers Harry Roberts and Anthony (Marianne) Matthews; sister Helen (Richard) Michalek. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Richard, William, and John Roberts, and Thomas Matthews.

There will be no service.