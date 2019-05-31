

Ronald Lewis McGehee (Age 78)



Devoted husband of Barbara Rush McGehee, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Originally from Washington, DC, he moved to San Diego, CA shortly after retirement.

After graduating from Bell Vocational High School, he went to work for the Washington Post, joined the International Typographical Union (ITU), and retired after 43 years as a printer in the composing room.

He was also a drummer for an R&B band, The Naturals, that played the local DC nightclub circuit, private events and Military Installations in Maryland and Virginia communities during the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Ronnie is survived by his wife Barbara Rush McGehee; son Jason McGehee (Sara); daughter Christie Wilson (Steve); daughter Michelle Vinson (Dave); eight grandchildren Chloe and Logan McGehee, Megan Kephart, Mitchell, Nathan and Hope Wilson, Dr. Ashley Whaley and David Vinson; two great grandchildren Kylie Stevenson and Mckenzy Hose. He is also survived by his brother Milton (Mac) McGehee (Linda); nieces Linda Ann Brudner, Debi Apodaca and Carroll Harvey, nephew Billy, and great niece and nephew Lisa Kelly and Lance Diamond.

Arrangements were made with Clairemont Mortuary, San Diego, CA for cremation. Services are planned for a later date.