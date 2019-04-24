Ronald M. McLeod
Ltc., U.S. Army (Ret.)
On Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence in Alexandria, VA. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Lydia; his sons, Craig and Kirk, his daughters, Alicia Harris and Julie Dinkins; 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 711 N. Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Friday, April 26 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial (service) at 11 a.m. Repast immediately following the service in the Parish Hall. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc., Alexandria, Virginia. Donations can be made to the St. Benedict Gospel Choir and Youth Group, St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church, 320 21st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002