

Ronald E. Narmi (Age 85)

Rear Admiral, US Navy (Ret.)



Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away in his home on May 21, 2019. Born on June 27, 1933, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ron was the seventh of 11 children born of Mike and Gertrude (Kurtz) Narmi. After graduating from high school, Ron attended Iowa State University, earning his Bachelors of Science in Aeronautical Engineering. He furthered his education by receiving three Master's degrees: in Physics, Systems Management, and Administration. He was a distinguished graduate, and then Commandant, of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Ron dedicated his career to the service of his country. He served in the Navy for 30 years, receiving 14 awards and declarations, including: the Air Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, and numerous medals for three service tours in Vietnam. Ron is survived by his sons Michael Narmi of Thayne, WY, Dr. Jeffrey Narmi of Bernville, PA, Christopher Narmi of Lake Worth, Florida, daughter Elizabeth Holliday of Lorton, VA, and five grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Faye (Romer) Narmi. A viewing will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington St., Alexandria, VA, on Thursday, June 6 from 3 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Fort Belvoir Woodlawn Chapel (North Post) at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Huntington Disease Society, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.