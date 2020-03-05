RONALD PHILLIP MOZIE
Suddenly on Friday, February 21, 2020, Ronald P. Mozie departed this life. He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Harrell Mozie; two daughters, Jacqueline Taylor (Anthony) and Deneen Langley; four sons, Roland Mozie (Teresa), Quintin Mozie (Deborah), Eric Mozie, and Franklin Harrell (Stephanie); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Derek Mozie; two sisters, Pamela Pye and Regina Mozie and a host of other relatives and many friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD 20785. Friends may visit with the family at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.