The Washington Post

Ronald P. Mozie

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald P. Mozie.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Road
Landover, DC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Road
Landover, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

RONALD PHILLIP MOZIE  

Suddenly on Friday, February 21, 2020, Ronald P. Mozie departed this life. He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Harrell Mozie; two daughters, Jacqueline Taylor (Anthony) and Deneen Langley; four sons, Roland Mozie (Teresa), Quintin Mozie (Deborah), Eric Mozie, and Franklin Harrell (Stephanie); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Derek Mozie; two sisters, Pamela Pye and Regina Mozie and a host of other relatives and many friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD 20785. Friends may visit with the family at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.