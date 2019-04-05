

RONALD E. PROVENCHER



On Monday, April 1, 2019, Emile Ronald Joseph Provencher, loving husband of Beverly and father of four daughters, passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side in Bowie, Maryland, at age 82. Ron was born on December 7, 1936 in Lewiston, Maine to Emile and Maria (Poulin) Provencher. He received his degree in civil engineering from Norwich University in 1959, then served in the army as a first lieutenant, after which he worked for the DOD NAV/SEA for 35 years. On October 16, 1965, he married Beverly Jo Ford, and the two resided in Bowie, Maryland until his death. Ron had a passion for golf and played year-round; some days he began before sunrise, other days he played until sunset. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lorraine P. Cloutier. He is survived by his wife Beverly and his four daughters: Jennifer (Kenneth) Clark, Ann-Marie (Christopher) Crowley, Michelle (Darren) Vogt, and Elyse (James) Turk. Ron will also be lovingly remembered by his 13 grandchildren: Colin, Patrick, Brian, Samantha, Katelyn, Emily, Aidan, Olivia, Kenny, Maura, Chloe, Cannon, and Sebastian. Special thanks to Hospice of the Chesapeake for their loving care. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD followed by a funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: