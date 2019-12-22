The Washington Post

RONALD RAMSAY

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Ronald Ramsay (Age 88)  

Of Strasburg, VA, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Raymond and Louise Garrett Ramsay.
 
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Hinzman Ramsay. He is also survived by sons Dean (Jeanne) Ramsay of Naples, FL, Brian (Holley) Ramsay of Winchester, VA; and daughter, Paula (Jet) Taylor of Lake Gaston, VA; as well as seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons Kevin (May 5, 2006, Martinsburg, WV) and Kent (January 1963).
 
Mr. Ramsay was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
 
As a former resident of Arlington, VA, he was a volunteer coach of 12 and under boys basketball. He was a member and past president of Arlington Better Sports Club.
 
He was a Methodist by faith. He was a member of Cherrydale-Columbia #42, Masonic Lodge in Arlington, VA.
 
Most of his professional life was in various aspects of real estate, National Assoc. of Real Estate Boards and housing department of U.S. Census Bureau. After retirement, he formed his own real estate appraisal firm in Leesburg, VA.
 
A visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on January 11, 2020, at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203, where a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
 
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in honor of Ron.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
