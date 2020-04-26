The Washington Post

RONALD "RONNIE" RICHARDSON Sr.

RONALD W. RICHARDSON, SR.  
"Ronnie" (Age 72)  
 

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was the third of four children of the late Raymond Richardson, Sr. and Florence Richardson (Proctor) and the brother of Gwendolyn (Cookie) Davis-Wells, Raymond (Dickie) Richardson, Jr. (deceased) and Shelia Maria Richardson (deceased).
 
Ronnie is survived by four daughters, Vonda Logan (Josuha), Wanda McClary, Sirron and Shannon Richardson; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by three sons, Marquette and Ronald (JR) Richardson and Ronald Graham
 
Burial will be private. Services entrusted to Hedgman Funeral Service in Clinton, MD.
