RONALD SCHMAL

Ronald David Schmal, 76, of Fairfax County, Virginia, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Brandywine Senior Living at Alexandria. Ron was born on May 19, 1944 in Ithaca, NY to Simon, a physician, and Grete (Schmidt), who fled Nazi Germany. He was a proud Cornellian '66 who earned a Ph.D. from The George Washington University in 1974. He married Marilyn Strauss on January 23, 1970 in Washington, DC. He drew immense fulfillment from his career as a Clinical Psychologist at Rapahannock-Rapidan Community Services in Warrenton, Virginia for 45 years, retiring in August 2019 due to declining health. He was a congregant of Temple B'nai Shalom in Fairfax Station, where he led a Sunday School class on adolescent issues for 25 years. In his beloved Mantua neighborhood, Ron was recognized for his warm laugh and jovial nature, and his fondness for dogs - both his own unruly Schnoodle, Willie, as well as his neighbors'. He was a kind person, always loyal to the underdog: rescuing turtles on the road; collecting stamps from tiny Liechtenstein; enduring the heartbreaks of Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Browns fandom. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Jesse (Becky), Robin, and Michael; his grandchildren, Caleb and Micah; and his brother Steven (Deb). A private family service will be held at National Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Humane Society of Fairfax County, 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030, where Ron found joy volunteering in retirement.