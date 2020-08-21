

RONALD C. SHEPPERSON, JR. (Age 63)

Passed away peacefully on Thursday July 30, 2020. Ronald was born in Washington, DC to Ronald C. and Eunice P. Shepperson and moved to Prince Georges County, where. he was educated in the PG Public school system.Ron, as he was fondly called, was a lover of family, his church (Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist SE, Washington, DC) and dressing fashionably. Ron was knowledgeable of worldly affairs and had a personable persona, which made it easy to engage in deep conversations with him. Ron could hold you captive for hours with his gift of gab and in-depth intellect.He is survived by his parents; siblings, Teresa Slaughter (Terrance), Rev. Tracy Shepperson (Minister Julie), and Claude Shepperson (Renee); children: Sandra Nicole Simmons; Jeremy Shepperson; M.Sgt. Marcus Magruder; and Charon Shepperson; grandchildren, Brandon Moore; Jasmine and Amaya Simmons; Sam Ronald Shepperson and Greyson Magruder; Great grandchildren, Jahiem and Brandon Moore; godparents Bennie and Gloria Walton; Spiritual confidant, Dr. Mamie Lindo; Dearest friends Lynette Tomlinson, Sydney and Veronica Jones (cousins); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and colleagues.The family is planning a tribute at a later date.



