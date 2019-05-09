RONALD WINSTON SHIDELER, SR.
(Age 88)
He lived in Rockville, Maryland for 55 years. He was born in Chicago, to John R. Shideler Sr. and Anna C. Hinshaw. He was the beloved husband of Sheila O'Rourke for 49 years and beloved father of: Ronald, Randall, Robin, Anna and John. Grandpa to: Jackie, Cara, Anthony, Michelle and Alexander, and great grandpa to: Sarah, John, Abby and William. Attended University of Michigan
. He served in the Navy during Korea. In 1964-1995 work he had an esteemed career at NBS. Those who knew him best will miss his electrifying renditions of Gilbert and Sullivan and folk songs, his hilarious stories, and his warm spirit. He will be interred at Arlington Cemetery.