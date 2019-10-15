

Ronald Edward Smith (Age 79)



Of Maryland, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Ron/"Pops"/Big Ron/Ronnie/"Doc"/Dad was born on June 6, 1940 in Takoma Park, Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in 1958. He received his MD from George Washington University in 1966 with a specialization in Radiology and the emerging field of Nuclear Medicine.

In 1969, his family of one became a family of five when he married Joy and her three children. They moved from Royal Oak, Michigan to McLean, Virginia in 1972. He worked at Georgetown University in Washington, DC where he taught and occasionally completed special assignments for the government and Smithsonian Institution. They moved to Waterford, Michigan in 1981 where he worked at St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital in Pontiac until retirement in 1999. Ron and Joy moved to Hamilton, Virginia in 2007. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in August, 2019.

In addition to his family and beloved goats, Ron's passion was working in his wood shop. He crafted countless unique bowls and other beautiful projects-many of which were donated and gifted.

Ron also enjoyed traveling, playing poker with friends, square dancing, beekeeping, and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Smith; three sons, Joseph (Becky Haines) Melancon of Hamilton, VA, Arthur (Karen) Melancon of Hamilton, VA, and Dean (Bridget) Smith of Owatonna, MN; four grandchildren, Joy (Tim) Patterson of Winchester, VA, and Cheryl, David, and Tanner Smith of Owatonna, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents A. Leonard and Edna (Souder) Smith; his brother, Vernon; and his daughter, Cheryl Pope.

A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Virginia on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Refreshments will follow the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Ron to Harmony United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor's choosing.