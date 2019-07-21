The Washington Post

RONALD SPEAKMAN (1961 - 2019)
  • "RONALD DOUGLAS SPEAKMAN I MISS HE GOOD POLICE "
    - Adam Bell
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
RONALD DOUGLAS SPEAKMAN  

Ronald Douglas Speakman, 58, of Linden, VA, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Sherrie Mae Bellavia; father, John Bellavia; and mother, Esther Joanne Speakman. Ron is survived by his wife, Katy; children, Jeremy Bellavia (Anne), Daniel Speakman; granddaughter, Penelope; brothers, John (Kelly) and Joseph Speakman; sisters, Maureen Waite (Chris), Julie Logan (Jimmy) and numerous nieces, nephews, stepsiblings, and cousins. Services will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 201 Edwards Ferry Road, Leesburg, VA. Gravesite burial at Union Cemetery, 323 N. King St., Leesburg from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Celebration of life gathering at Downtown Saloon, 7 N. King St. Leesburg, from 2 p.m. on. Memorials may be made to the .

Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
