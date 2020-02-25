The Washington Post

RONALD "RON" SPRINGIRTH

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ashton United Methodist Church
17314 New Hampshire Ave
Ashton, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Ashton United Methodist Church
17314 New Hampshire Ave
Ashton, MD
Notice
RONALD ALLEN SPRINGIRTH "Ron"  

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020; Ronald Allen Springirth of Kensington, MD. Beloved husband of Maria Artavia Springirth; father of Courtney (Helen) and Gregory Springirth; grandfather of Nicole, Erica, Sophia and Jenna. Visitation will be held at the Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020. On Friday, February 28, 2020 there will be visiation at 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Ashton United Methodist Church, 17314 New Hampshire Ave., Ashton, MD. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Izaak Walton League, P.O. Box 542, Poolesville, MD 20837 or . Please sign family guest book at www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.  
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 25, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
