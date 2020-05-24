

Ronald E. Sutton, Jr. (Age 60)



Of Fairfax died Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born April 29, 1960 in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated in 1979 from Delaney High School in Baltimore County, MD. He received his BA degree from the University of Maryland in 1983.

He worked in sales most of his career and achieved his passion for running his own business.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Lisa; his daughters, Caroline and Natalie. He is also survived by his mother, Joan and her husband, Ross Connealy and brother, Richard of Falls Church, VA.; nine nephews and nieces and one grandniece and two half bothers, Joseph and Mark Sutton of Baltimore.