RONALD SUTTON
1935 - 2020
Ronald E. Sutton (Age 85)  
Ronald E. Sutton, of San Diego, CA, passed on August 26, 2020. Born and raised in Camp Hill, PA, Ron graduated from Swarthmore College and Drew University. He retired as Professor Emeritus from American University, where he was a faculty member in the School of Communication. Ron is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sara; two children Kimberley Davies (Mark), Steven Sutton (Francesca); two grandchildren Christopher Davies (Michelle), Nicole Carey (Mike); and two great-grandchildren Colt and Reagan Davies. No services at this time.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
