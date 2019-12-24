Ronald W. Taylor
"Ron" (Age 72)
Passed away on December 18, 2019 at the Ocala Health and Rehabilitation Center located in Ocala, Florida after a long battle of an Agent Orange related cancer. He was born in Washington, DC on April 25, 1947 to the late Evelyn Summers. Ron was a 1966 Graduate of McKinley Tech High School. He was drafted on October 26, 1966 into the Armed Forces of the United States of America (Army) and served overseas in the Vietnam War
. He served on active duty as a Military Police until October 17, 1968 after which he served in the Army Reserves and received an Honorable discharge from the Army on October 17, 1972. He worked for the Metropolitan Police Department in the early 1970's and shortly after joined Sheehy Ford Auto Dealership in Marlow Heights. He became a top car salesman for many years before he retired in 2003. He moved to The Villages in Florida to enjoy retirement life in July 2009. Ron is survived by his two children, Cris and her husband, Pete; Ronnie and his wife, Lisa; and his sister Brenda. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Amanda and Jahlynn, one step grandchild, Khalia, three great-grandchildren, Leo, Kingsley, and Sorin, one nephew, BJ, and two great-nephews, B3 and Brennen, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, January 04, 2020 at 3 p.m., Regent Park Community Center, 9801 Hillandale Way, Bowie, Maryland 20721.