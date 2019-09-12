Ronald Cleveland Tayman
Ronald Cleveland Tayman of Bowie, MD passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Ronald is the husband of 50 years to Catherine C. Tayman; father of Traci L. Eppley (Eric), Dennis K. Tayman (Jennifer) and the late Donald J. Tayman; brother of David R. and Brett M. Tayman and Susan L. Lane; grandfather of Connor, Raegan, Reese, Rylan and Jordan. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD 20715 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 with prayers at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church, Bowie, MD. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.