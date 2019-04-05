

RONALD KEITH THOMAS



Ronald Keith Thomas, a fourth generation Washingtonian, born to Ashton and Lillian Thomas on October 2, 1956, made his transition on March 21, 2019, at age 62. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1974 and studied music at University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Howard University. He was the drummer for the recording group 98.6, and later for Glenn Crockwells World Orchestra, Bobby Felders Blue Notes, the Voices of Peoples Gospel Choir and the Uhuru Ensemble at Georgetown Law Center. He also wrote poetry and social media blogs. Ronnie is survived by his brothers Brad (Terry) and Mike (Charlotte), sister Jacquie (Morris), nieces Gina (James) and Krysten, nephews Bryan, Mahiri, and Nadilifu (Maritza), sister in law Imani, beloved "brothers" of 98.6, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation is at 11 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019, service at noon, at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th St NW, Washington, DC. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park.