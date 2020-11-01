RONALD HOWELL THOMAS (Age 90)
Ronald Howell Thomas passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1930 to Sarah Elizabeth (nee Howell) and Chester Owens Thomas, Sr. in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the youngest and last surviving child in his family. Ronald is the husband of the late Janet Merrill Thomas; devoted father of Stratton Merrill Thomas, Jason Howell Thomas and Braden Ronald Thomas; grandfather of Paige, Steven, Dillon, Ryan and Carson Thomas. He had a passion for taxes and bookkeeping, practicing as a certified public accountant for over fifty years. Ronald suffered from muscular dystrophy for over half his life but was never known to complain about his illness. His kindness and quiet influence with those that knew him as family, as a friend or in business will be missed. Private interment will occur in Riverton, Utah. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
(www.mda.org
). Please view and sign family guestbook at:www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com