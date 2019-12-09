

Ronald Leon Thurston

"Shine"



After a short illness, the Lord called Ronald ("Shine") Thurston home on November 28, 2019. Shine was preceded in death by his father, Anthony, and mother, Hilda. Ronald is survived by his wife, Geraldine, daughter, Denine, granddaughter, Nya; three step sons, Lyndon, David, and Mark; three brothers, Anthony ("Crip"), Lawrence ("Larry"), and Derek; and three sisters, Alethia ("Lee Lee"), Cordelia ("Peaches"), and Gail.

Homegoing Service is December 11, 2019. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., with service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Life Changing Faith Christian Church; 3235 Swann Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746.