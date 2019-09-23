

RONALD KEITH WALKER



Ronald Keith Walker was born on February 22, 1952 in Texarkana, TX and spent his childhood in the little town of Redwater. After graduating from high school, Keith worked with the FBI before receiving the lucky draft number of 13. It was at that time, Keith made the decision to serve his country and enlist with the Army in 1972. He was stationed at Fort Myer, Arlington, VA with the Caisson Platoon for the three years that he served. After he served, he returned to work with the FBI before joining the Fairfax County Police Department in 1977. He worked at the West Springfield Station and was an original member of the honor guard before joining the motor squad. He also became one of the first School Resource Officers at Lake Braddock before retiring in 1999. Following his retirement, he remained in the school system as the Security Administrator at Lee High School. In 2015, he retired and made the move to his dream location of Charleston, SC. Keith was diagnosed with melanoma in January of 2019 which unfortunately spread to his liver. His cancer was short lived at home where he was surrounded by his loved ones at his passing on September 18, 2019.

Keith Walker is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Walker of Charleston, SC; his three children, Shauna and husband, Dave Gardziel of Bristow, VA, Nate and wife, Ashley Walker of Charleston, SC, and Kris and wife, Sharon Walker of Fredericksburg, VA; his two sisters, Sherri and husband, Bill Brittenham of Wake Village, TX and Mickey West of Texarkana, TX, his eight grandchildren, Brett, Cole, Kylie, Kekoa, Kaiemi, Kristi, Abby, and and his two great grandchildren, Brysin and Alden.

A memorial service will be located at the Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, on Saturday September 28 at 1 p.m. His family will receive friends following the service at the Fairfax County Police Association. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make any donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation.