Of Forestville, MD passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 66. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 30 years Brenda Williams; one son Ronald, Jr.; three daughters Shojuan, Sharon and Chante`, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, five brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held February 26, 2019 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church at Brock Hall, 2400 Old Largo Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2019
