

Ronald Eugene Williams

(Age 74)



Passed on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in Bunker Hill, West Virginia.

Born Monday, March 26, 1945 in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of the late Ferrell Williams and the late Cecilia Leake Williams. He was the husband of Maria Sanchez Williams.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Maria Sanchez Williams, son and daughter in law John T. Williams and Mia Lavorath, sister in law Estelle Williams, and her children Donna Strait and Rob Williams. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Williams.

Ron worked as a distributor for the Washington Post for almost 30 years. He was awarded distributor of the year.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4:00 PM and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia.

A Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday at Loudoun Funeral Chapel located at 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175. Interment will be in Leesburg Union Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at