RONALS SNELLINGS

Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
22902
(434)-296-6148
Notice
Ronald Lee Snellings (Age 84)  

Of Charlottesville, formerly of McLean, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Hill and Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. His family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. He will be buried next to his wife in a private service in St Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or www.lbda.org.
Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2019
