Peacefully on February 19, 2019. She was born on August 5, 1950 to the late Roy and Estelle Summerour. She worked for MCPS and retired after more than 28 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Harlan Nicholson; daughter, Kenya Craven; four step-daughters; two adopted daughters; seven step-grandchildren; eight great-step-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-step-grandchildren; two brothers, Jeffrey "Ricky" Sr. and Mitchell Summerour (Jackie); four sisters, Anita Walker (Phillip), Paula Norman (James), Vicki and Wanda Summerour; eight nephews; six nieces; two aunts, Mary Brown and Madeline Smallwood, and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Snowden Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2019
