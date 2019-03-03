Ronna Summerour Nicholson
"Pony"
Peacefully on February 19, 2019. She was born on August 5, 1950 to the late Roy and Estelle Summerour. She worked for Montgomery County Public Schools and retired after more than 28 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Harlan Nicholson; daughter, Kenya Craven and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., at Inter-Denomination Church of God, 19201 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20879. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home,