RONNIE BARNES

RONNIE FRANCIS BARNES
On June 23, 2020, loving son of Elbert and Joyce Barnes. Devoted father of Donnell Sewell; brother of Keith Barnes (Angie). Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 30, 2020.