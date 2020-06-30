RONNIE BARNES
RONNIE FRANCIS BARNES  
On June 23, 2020, loving son of Elbert and Joyce Barnes. Devoted father of Donnell Sewell; brother of Keith Barnes (Angie). Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
JUL
2
Service
11:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
