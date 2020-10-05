Ronnie Hogue
On Friday September 18, 2020. Survived by one son Ronnie, Jr.; three daughers, Rennese, Angela, and Tokilia; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four brothers; three sisters, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Ronnie's celebration of life service will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11 a.m. for family only at Horton's Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be live streamed for friends and the general public on www.rnhorton.com
(select morning service). Flowers can be sent directly to Lincoln Cemetery where final services and interment will be held on Friday, October 9 at 1 p.m. These services will also be live streamed.