RONNIE POWERS



RONNIE SYLVESTER POWERS

On August 26, 2020 of Beltsville, MD. He is survived by his loving and devoted companion Mary Hadley; his children, Nina Blair, Lalita McLaughlin and Darren Powers; six grandchildren: Kristopher Mickens, Aniyah Powers, Darren Powers and Maliyah Powers and Madison and Sophia McLaughlin;. and his siblings, Delores Powers, Reggie Powers and Jacqueline Hagans.. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 1908 N. Capitol Street NW, Washington DC 20002. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.



