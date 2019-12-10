

RONNIE LAPINSKY SAX



On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Ronnie L. Sax of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Leslie R. Sax; devoted mother of Rachel Ramos, Jared Sax, and Emily Bender; loving grandmother of Isaac Ramos. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850; with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can support the Johns Hopkins Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service (KGOS). In her honor, a fund is being created to support ovarian cancer research and survivorship care. To make donations by Mail: Make your check out to Johns Hopkins University noting Ronnie's name in the memo section and send to: Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, Attn: Gynecology, 550 N. Broadway, Ste 701B, Baltimore, MD 21205. Donations by Phone: Call Marjie Wasson at 443-287-7946. Or Online: Designate your gift to support "Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service Fund" (write" Ronnie Sax" in description) and mark the gift

in honor of Ronnie:

