ROOSEVELT McILWAIN Jr.

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard
Glenn Dale, MD
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard
Glenn Dale, MD
ROOSEVELT McILWAIN, JR.  

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, he peacefully made his heavenly transition. Devoted husband of Barbara K. McIlwain. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Keith, Charmelle, and Sabrina, two sisters, Michelle McIlwain and Lorrie Hyatt, and a host of other relatives. On Thursday, July 18, 2019, the family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard, Glenn Dale, MD. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
