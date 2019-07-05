

Rosa M. Beasley

(Age 91)



Rosa M. Beasley peacefully departed this earth on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with the love and respect from many. Originally from Edenton, NC, Rosa moved to the Nation's Capital after graduating from North Carolina A&T State University and lived there until her death. She was dedicated to her alma mater and served faithfully until her passing.

To honor Rosa's wonderful life, a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1514 15th St. NW, Washington, DC 20005.