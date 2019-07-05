The Washington Post

ROSA BEASLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSA BEASLEY.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
1514 15th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Rosa M. Beasley  
(Age 91)  

Rosa M. Beasley peacefully departed this earth on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with the love and respect from many. Originally from Edenton, NC, Rosa moved to the Nation's Capital after graduating from North Carolina A&T State University and lived there until her death. She was dedicated to her alma mater and served faithfully until her passing.
 
To honor Rosa's wonderful life, a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1514 15th St. NW, Washington, DC 20005.
 
Rosa was predeceased by her mother, Louise Beasley, and her very close uncle, Robert L. Beasley. Left to remember her greatness in their lives are many loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Washington, DC Chapter of NC A&T State University Alumni Association, Inc. Scholarship Fund (www.wdc-ncatalumni.org).
Published in The Washington Post on July 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.