Rosa L. Boutte'

On Wednesday July 29, 2020 Rosa L. Boutte' passed away at her home with family. Friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend or send an expression of love and sympathy, the family will be receiving calls at 240-351-7783



