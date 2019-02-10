ROSA LEE BROWN
December 20, 1923 - February 4, 2019
Please join us in celebrating Mrs. Rosa Lee Brown's life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Funeral services will take place 2 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 409 Mt. Pilgrim Church Road, Blackstock, SC 29014, followed by Interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at King Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC 29706. Flowers and condolences may be sent to King Funeral Home. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Super Leaders, Inc, 2127 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20052.