CULLEEN ROSA KATHERINE CULLEEN A long time Rockville resident, Rosa died April 2, 2019. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on January 10, 1930, to Katherine and Chandos Ridge. She spent a delightful childhood which included living on various naval bases during WWII. Rosa graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and attended University of Maryland where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Rosa's adult years were spent raising kids with her adoring husband, Bill, and traveling to a vacation home in the Shenandoah valley and on occasion internationally including a memorable trip to China. Following a lengthy career in Montgomery County Public School libraries, Rosa eagerly pursued her hobby as an antique doll collector. Rosa relished her role as the neighborhood "grandmother", hosting neighborhood children and her own grand children for countless Easter egg hunts, gingerbread house making sessions, and Halloween celebrations, in addition to chauffeuring her grandchildren to various music lessons, scout outings, recitals, and sporting events. Rosa is survived by her beloved sister, Priscilla Arkoian; brother Michael; and her children: Caren and spouse Randy Knapp; Lawrence and spouse Nina Weisbroth; Daughter-in-law Barbara, as well as grandchildren William (Barry); Chandos and spouse Fiona Lin; Maxwell and spouse Karlee Nussbaum; Benjamin; and Elliot; as well as great grandchild, Liam. Rosa cherished her many nieces and nephews, her loyal friends from her doll club, and wonderfully supportive Rockville neighbors. Rosa was predeceased by her wise-cracking husband Bill, sister Robyn Gordon, and her eldest son, Barry. Rosa taught Sunday School and was a deaconess for many years at Rockville Christian Church. Rosa treasured her pets and loved even stray animals, so we ask in lieu of flowers, donations in Rosa Culleen's honor be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society at 601 S. Stone Street Ave. Rockville, MD 20850. A Memorial Service will be held at Rockville Christian Church, 301 Adclare Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. Please sign the family online guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

301 Adclare Rd

Rockville, MD 20850

