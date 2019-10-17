ROSA A. HAMLETT
On Sunday, October 5, 2019, Beloved Mother of Aileen, Michele, and Cecelia. Grandmother of Kiven Jr., Donald Sr., Darryl II, and Geoffrey. Great-Grandmother of Kimani, Kameron, Donald Jr., Domonick, Selah, Ke'Yasia, Koby, Jah'Syah and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Christopher, three brothers, Donald, Joseph, and Benjamin Jr., and her twin sister Rose. Ms. Hamlett will lie in state at St. Benedict The Moor Church, 320 21st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 on Friday, October 18, 2019 9 a.m. Wake; 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD 20785.