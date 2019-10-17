The Washington Post

ROSA HAMLETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSA HAMLETT.
Service Information
Wake
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Benedict The Moor Church
320 21st Street, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict The Moor Church
320 21st Street, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ROSA A. HAMLETT  

On Sunday, October 5, 2019, Beloved Mother of Aileen, Michele, and Cecelia. Grandmother of Kiven Jr., Donald Sr., Darryl II, and Geoffrey. Great-Grandmother of Kimani, Kameron, Donald Jr., Domonick, Selah, Ke'Yasia, Koby, Jah'Syah and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Christopher, three brothers, Donald, Joseph, and Benjamin Jr., and her twin sister Rose. Ms. Hamlett will lie in state at St. Benedict The Moor Church, 320 21st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 on Friday, October 18, 2019 9 a.m. Wake; 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.