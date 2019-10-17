The Washington Post

ROSA HAMLETT

Guest Book
  • "I never had the pleasure of meeting you Mrs. Rosa but I..."
    - Yvonne Anthony
  • "Auntie, I love you and will miss you, you will forever be..."
    - Donna Jennings
  • "I will miss you so much Aunt Rosa. Whenever I was down and..."
    - Ernest Prather
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Wake
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Benedict The Moor Church
320 21st Street, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict The Moor Church
320 21st Street, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
ROSA A. HAMLETT  

On Sunday, October 5, 2019, Beloved Mother of Aileen, Michele, and Cecelia. Grandmother of Kiven Jr., Donald Sr., Darryl II, and Geoffrey. Great-Grandmother of Kimani, Kameron, Donald Jr., Domonick, Selah, Ke'Yasia, Koby, Jah'Syah and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Christopher, three brothers, Donald, Joseph, and Benjamin Jr., and her twin sister Rose. Ms. Hamlett will lie in state at St. Benedict The Moor Church, 320 21st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 on Friday, October 18, 2019 9 a.m. Wake; 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
