ROSA KELLY

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 15,2020. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Kelly; three sons, James Kelly, Pastor Frankie R. Kelly Sr.(Betty), and John Kelly (Pam); three grandchildren, Erica Kelly, Frankie Kelly, Jr. (Kamilah), Franklin Tolson (Yvonne), Charminika Taylor, John W. Carter, and Vanessa Kelly; three great-grandchildren, Katelyn Kelly, Frankie Kelly, III and Chase Kelly; a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Kelly will lie in state at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 2221 Emmett Drive, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memorial Park.