1/
Rosa Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosa G. Lewis
Rosa Gncontro Lewis died peacefully on April 20, 2020, six months after her 100th birthday. Rosa was predeceased by her devoted husband of 53 years, Frank Lewis. She was also predeceased by her beloved son Steven D. Lewis, her two sisters, Louisa and Mariana, and brother, Phillip. Rosa is survived by her sons, David T. Lewis and his wife, Lana, Michael B. Lewis and his wife, Lauren and daughter-in-law, Claudia Burrell Lewis. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Christopher, Jeffrey, Emmett and Miles. She will be dearly missed by her great-grandchildren, Margo and Camille Lewis and Katie and Grant Lewis. Her nephews, Kenneth Otto and Joseph Ranieri, and nieces, Jeanne Fleming and Linda Lanzafame also deeply mourn her passing. Margaret Edako cared for Rosa during the last 15 years of her life at Knollwood and Morningside of Laurel and we are profoundly grateful for her loving attentions. Rosa will be buried next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a private service. A full obituary is available atwww.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved