Rosa Lewis

Rosa Gncontro Lewis died peacefully on April 20, 2020, six months after her 100th birthday. Rosa was predeceased by her devoted husband of 53 years, Frank Lewis. She was also predeceased by her beloved son Steven D. Lewis, her two sisters, Louisa and Mariana, and brother, Phillip. Rosa is survived by her sons, David T. Lewis and his wife, Lana, Michael B. Lewis and his wife, Lauren and daughter-in-law, Claudia Burrell Lewis. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Christopher, Jeffrey, Emmett and Miles. She will be dearly missed by her great-grandchildren, Margo and Camille Lewis and Katie and Grant Lewis. Her nephews, Kenneth Otto and Joseph Ranieri, and nieces, Jeanne Fleming and Linda Lanzafame also deeply mourn her passing. Margaret Edako cared for Rosa during the last 15 years of her life at Knollwood and Morningside of Laurel and we are profoundly grateful for her loving attentions. Rosa will be buried next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a private service. A full obituary is available at