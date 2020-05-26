The Washington Post

ROSA MANN

Notice
Rosa Diane Mann (Age 70) of Mitchellville, MD departed this life on May 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edgar P. Harris, Jr. and Beatrice Harris. She is survived by her son, Gregory Long (Joia), stepson, Edward Mann (Tamara), mother, Beatrice Harris, sisters, Brenda Smith, Apriece Harris, Rene Harris, Denise Harris and Cassandra Harris, brothers, Stephen (Linda) Harris and Darrell (Julia) Harris and her devoted friend, Sherman Cook. Services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road Suitland, MD 20746. Viewing 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2020
