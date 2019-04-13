ROSA J. McLAURIN (Age 90)
Rosa Jacobs McLaurin, of Washington, DC, transitioned from earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was a retired DC Public Schools educator. Rosa is survived by her husband of 59 years, James H. McLaurin; brother, Abraham Jacobs, Sr. and sister, Sarah Jacobs DeShields, both of Wilmington, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.