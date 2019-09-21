Rosa Lee Suber
In a twinkling of an eye on Monday, September 2, 2019, Rosa Suber suddenly departed this life. Rosa leave to cherish her loving memories, her children Stephan, Manuel, Robin and Andre, daughter-in-law Adrienne; grandchildren, Stephan II, Destinee, Manuel Jr., Ramella, Andrea, Israel, Addisen, Abbriel and Andre` Jr.; and great-grandchildren Malachi and Sage; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. and the service will follow, at Bible Way Church, 1100 New Jersey Avenue, NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladenburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722.